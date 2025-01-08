Left Menu

Timezone Unveils State-of-the-Art Entertainment Venue in Agartala

Timezone, a global leader in family entertainment, has launched a new venue in Agartala, India. Located at Polo Mall, it offers over 70 world-class games, VR rides, and party rooms for celebrations. CEO Abbas Jabalpurwala aims to create cherished memories for local families and friends.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:45 IST
Timezone, the global frontrunner in family entertainment, has expanded its presence in India by opening a new venue in Agartala. Situated at Polo Mall, this cutting-edge entertainment center promises unforgettable experiences with its vast array of attractions.

Spanning over 9,000 square feet, the venue features more than 70 world-class games, thrilling VR rides, and dynamic bowling experiences. A bustling prize shop adds further excitement for visitors, while two vibrant party rooms offer ideal settings for birthdays and corporate events.

The CEO of Timezone's parent company TEEG, Mr. Abbas Jabalpurwala, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing their goal to provide Agartala's community with a world-class entertainment experience. With 66 locations across India, Timezone continues to be a leader in the Asia-Pacific region.

