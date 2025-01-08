Between the Lines: Where Literature Meets Design

An exhibition at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is turning literary imagination into tangible design, thanks to the 'Objects Between the Lines' showcase. Organized by the Italian Cultural Institute, this event highlights the interconnectedness of literature and design styles from Italy and India.

The exhibition, curated by Andrea Anastasio and Domitilla Dardi, is divided into sections like 'Found in Translation,' 'Scenarios,' and 'Free Associations.' Through these, it explores how literary objects evolve beyond mere background elements to become essential parts of the story.

Prominent designers such as Andrea Anastasio and Gae Aulenti, along with young talents, have contributed works that engage various media to interpret literary scenes. The exhibition also includes educational programs and will wrap up on February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)