Empowering Haj Deputationists: Training for Effective Pilgrimage Management

The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, has revealed that 620 deputationists have been chosen to support Indian Haj pilgrims in their 2025 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This announcement came during the inauguration of a two-day orientation-cum-training program held at the SCOPE Complex in New Delhi.

Kurian commended the deputationists for their crucial roles in ensuring the smooth operations of the pilgrimage, urging them to fulfill their duties with dedication and sincerity. The selected deputationists, comprising 266 administrative and 354 medical personnel, will assist the Indian Consulate in Jeddah with effective Haj management.

The rigorous training program focuses on a range of topics, including an overview of Haj operations, health issues, and crowd management. Special emphasis is placed on familiarizing the deputationists with the Haj Suvidha App, pivotal in disseminating information and handling grievances during Haj 2024. The ongoing training aims to further develop their capacity to serve pilgrims effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)