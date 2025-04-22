Terror Strikes Tranquility: Pahalgam Tourist Attack

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed multiple lives.

The attack left at least 20 tourists injured, as assailants opened fire on a meadow filled with visitors enjoying their day.

Authorities fear the death toll could exceed 20. Emphasizing the nation's resilience, Kumar expressed his condolences to the victims' families and called for unity against terror.

