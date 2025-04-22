Left Menu

Terror Strikes Tranquility: Pahalgam Tourist Attack

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned a tragic terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. At least 20 people were injured, and multiple fatalities are feared. Kumar expressed condolences to the bereaved families and urged unity against terrorism, wishing speedy recovery for the injured.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday condemned the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed multiple lives.

The attack left at least 20 tourists injured, as assailants opened fire on a meadow filled with visitors enjoying their day.

Authorities fear the death toll could exceed 20. Emphasizing the nation's resilience, Kumar expressed his condolences to the victims' families and called for unity against terror.

