Left Menu

International Outcry Over Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam

Israel expresses solidarity with India after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, including tourists and locals. The incident is the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Israeli officials conveyed condolences and support for India's anti-terror efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:57 IST
International Outcry Over Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of international solidarity, Israeli envoy Reuven Azar strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, affecting mostly tourists. The attack marked the deadliest in the region since the infamous Pulwama incident of 2019.

The fatalities reported in this heinous act of violence included two foreigners and two local citizens, as confirmed by a high-ranking official without further elaboration. Azar took to social media to express his condolences, emphasizing support for the victims and the committed efforts of security forces combating terror.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in India, also conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic event. He expressed that Israel stands firmly with India in its relentless fight against terrorism, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025