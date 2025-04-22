International Outcry Over Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam

In a show of international solidarity, Israeli envoy Reuven Azar strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, affecting mostly tourists. The attack marked the deadliest in the region since the infamous Pulwama incident of 2019.

The fatalities reported in this heinous act of violence included two foreigners and two local citizens, as confirmed by a high-ranking official without further elaboration. Azar took to social media to express his condolences, emphasizing support for the victims and the committed efforts of security forces combating terror.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Guy Nir, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in India, also conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic event. He expressed that Israel stands firmly with India in its relentless fight against terrorism, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)