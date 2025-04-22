Unyielding Stand Against Terror: Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Attack

In a devastating incident that has sparked outrage, a terrorist attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to multiple casualties and injuries. Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the violence, describing it as a cowardly act against humanity.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promised stern action against the perpetrators, highlighting the firm stance against terrorism. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann labeled the attack as shameful, stressing that targeting unarmed individuals is an affront to humanity.

Joining the chorus of condemnation were senior politicians Sukhbir Singh Badal and Kumari Selja, who emphasized unity in the face of terror. The demands for justice echo through India as the nation stands resolute against such barbaric acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)