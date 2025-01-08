Tragedy in the Skies: Paragliding Accident Claims Life in Himachal Pradesh
A tragic paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district resulted in the death of a tourist from Andhra Pradesh. Tadi Mahesh Reddy, 32, succumbed to injuries after a sudden wind gust affected the glider's flight during take-off. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
A tragic paragliding accident led to the death of an Andhra Pradesh tourist in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at Raison, approximately 20 km from Manali, when Tadi Mahesh Reddy, 32, attempted to take off. Prompt medical intervention followed, but he succumbed to severe injuries.
Sudden gusts of wind impacted Reddy's glider, leading to a fatal descent instead of a lift. Initially treated at Harihar Hospital in Bhuntar, Reddy's worsening condition prompted a transfer to the Medical College in Mandi, where he was pronounced dead. Police continue their investigation into the unfortunate event.
