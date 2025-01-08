Left Menu

Embracing the Outdoors: Muslim Women Find Community in the Snow

Muslim women in Minnesota are defying cultural and physical barriers to embrace outdoor activities through the Amanah Rec Project. Founded by Nasrieen Habib, the group fosters sisterhood while promoting physical and spiritual well-being. Members share experiences of balancing faith with recreation amidst growing climate-conscious awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maplegrove | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:35 IST
In the icy chill of a Minnesota winter, Muslim women find warmth and camaraderie through the Amanah Rec Project, embracing outdoor activities and fostering a sense of community. Founded by Nasrieen Habib, the group encourages Muslim women to explore the great outdoors while maintaining cultural and religious values.

Ruqayah Nasser, a recent Midwest transplant, joins the group to find acceptance and shared experiences. The group, which started with a social media post, now has over 700 members, offering support and empowerment to those who once felt marginalized in outdoor spaces.

Nawal Hirsi and her sister Ruun Mahamud, originally from Somalia, are among those who have discovered a welcoming environment in Minnesota. They emphasize the importance of integrating physical activities into their children's upbringing, affirming that taking care of one's health is intrinsic to their faith.

