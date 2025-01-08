Embracing the Outdoors: Muslim Women Find Community in the Snow

In the icy chill of a Minnesota winter, Muslim women find warmth and camaraderie through the Amanah Rec Project, embracing outdoor activities and fostering a sense of community. Founded by Nasrieen Habib, the group encourages Muslim women to explore the great outdoors while maintaining cultural and religious values.

Ruqayah Nasser, a recent Midwest transplant, joins the group to find acceptance and shared experiences. The group, which started with a social media post, now has over 700 members, offering support and empowerment to those who once felt marginalized in outdoor spaces.

Nawal Hirsi and her sister Ruun Mahamud, originally from Somalia, are among those who have discovered a welcoming environment in Minnesota. They emphasize the importance of integrating physical activities into their children's upbringing, affirming that taking care of one's health is intrinsic to their faith.

