Mystery Unveiled: The Murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

A court in Bijapur has placed four individuals in judicial custody in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. The accused, including construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar and his brothers, were brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday.

Mukesh Chandrakar, who was last seen on January 1, was found dead in a septic tank within a property associated with Suresh Chandrakar on January 3. Authorities have arrested Suresh, who is related to Mukesh, and are actively searching for the journalist's missing mobile phone, believed to have been discarded in the Tumnar river. The Special Investigation Team is reviewing over 200 call records and CCTV footage in hopes of building a robust case.

The journalist, known for his work with NDTV and his YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', reportedly highlighted corruption in a construction project linked to Suresh Chandrakar. This news piece, aired in late December, may have been the motive behind the murder, according to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)