Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled: The Murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

A court in Bijapur sentenced four individuals in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder to custody. Mukesh, missing since January 1, was found dead on January 3 in a tank tied to prime suspect Suresh Chandrakar. Investigation links his murder to a report on alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:59 IST
Mystery Unveiled: The Murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Bijapur has placed four individuals in judicial custody in connection with the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. The accused, including construction contractor Suresh Chandrakar and his brothers, were brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday.

Mukesh Chandrakar, who was last seen on January 1, was found dead in a septic tank within a property associated with Suresh Chandrakar on January 3. Authorities have arrested Suresh, who is related to Mukesh, and are actively searching for the journalist's missing mobile phone, believed to have been discarded in the Tumnar river. The Special Investigation Team is reviewing over 200 call records and CCTV footage in hopes of building a robust case.

The journalist, known for his work with NDTV and his YouTube channel 'Bastar Junction', reportedly highlighted corruption in a construction project linked to Suresh Chandrakar. This news piece, aired in late December, may have been the motive behind the murder, according to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025