Belagavi Gears Up for Centenary Congress Celebrations with Gandhi Statue Unveil

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar announced the centenary celebration of the 1924 Indian National Congress session in Belagavi on January 21, with events including a Gandhi statue unveiling. The mega convention, postponed due to Manmohan Singh's death, will feature national leaders and aims to strengthen the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:38 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced plans to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session. The celebrations, now rescheduled for January 21 in Belagavi, were postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Key events include a major 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention, organized by the AICC, and the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. These activities are designed to bolster party unity and will involve Congress leaders nationwide.

A preparatory meeting of the KPCC is set for January 13, with further engagements planned. Notably, former US President Barack Obama has been invited to the celebrations. The 1924 Congress session was uniquely presided over by Mahatma Gandhi and remains a cornerstone of the party's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

