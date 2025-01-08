Belagavi Gears Up for Centenary Congress Celebrations with Gandhi Statue Unveil

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced plans to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session. The celebrations, now rescheduled for January 21 in Belagavi, were postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Key events include a major 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' convention, organized by the AICC, and the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Belagavi's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. These activities are designed to bolster party unity and will involve Congress leaders nationwide.

A preparatory meeting of the KPCC is set for January 13, with further engagements planned. Notably, former US President Barack Obama has been invited to the celebrations. The 1924 Congress session was uniquely presided over by Mahatma Gandhi and remains a cornerstone of the party's history.

