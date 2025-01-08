Hollywood Celebrates: SAG Award Nominees Announced for Best Movie Cast

The prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards revealed their nominations Wednesday, highlighting top picks for best movie cast in Hollywood. Among the distinguished nominees are fan favorites "Wicked" and the acclaimed "Emilia Perez."

Joining them in the competition is "A Complete Unknown," a biopic focused on the life of legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film has captured the attention of critics for its evocative storytelling and inspiring performances.

Also in the running are "Conclave," which delves into the complex world of papal elections, and "Anora," chronicling the captivating tale of a sex worker's marriage to a Russian oligarch's son. This year's nominations showcase the vibrant and varied narratives present in modern cinema.

