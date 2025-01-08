Hollywood Celebrates: SAG Award Nominees Announced for Best Movie Cast
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations have been announced, with top contenders being "Wicked," "Emilia Perez," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," and "Anora." These films reflect a range of genres, including biopics and dramas, showcasing Hollywood's diverse storytelling abilities.
