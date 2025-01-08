Left Menu

Hollywood Celebrates: SAG Award Nominees Announced for Best Movie Cast

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations have been announced, with top contenders being "Wicked," "Emilia Perez," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," and "Anora." These films reflect a range of genres, including biopics and dramas, showcasing Hollywood's diverse storytelling abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:28 IST
The prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards revealed their nominations Wednesday, highlighting top picks for best movie cast in Hollywood. Among the distinguished nominees are fan favorites "Wicked" and the acclaimed "Emilia Perez."

Joining them in the competition is "A Complete Unknown," a biopic focused on the life of legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film has captured the attention of critics for its evocative storytelling and inspiring performances.

Also in the running are "Conclave," which delves into the complex world of papal elections, and "Anora," chronicling the captivating tale of a sex worker's marriage to a Russian oligarch's son. This year's nominations showcase the vibrant and varied narratives present in modern cinema.

