Melodies of Devotion: Celebrating Maha Kumbh 2025 Through Song

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched special songs produced by Akashvani and Doordarshan to celebrate the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlighting the festival's vibrant cultural essence.

'Mahakumbh Hai,' a song by Kailash Kher produced by Doordarshan, showcases devotion and festivity, with lyrics by Aalok Shrivastav and music by Kshitij Tarey.

Akashvani's 'Jai Mahakumbh,' sung by Ratan Prasanna, brings to life the spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh with contributions from Santosh Nahar and Abhinay Shrivastava. Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Sehgal and CEO Gaurav Dwivedi attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)