Gearing Up for MahaKumbh: Transforming Prayagraj's Sacred Ghats

Preparations for the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, beginning January 13, include the construction of bathing ghats along a 12-km stretch. Efforts are focused on enhancing cleaning, security, and infrastructure, with lighting installations and watch towers being set up as part of the preparations for Uttar Pradesh CM's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:16 IST
Gearing Up for MahaKumbh: Transforming Prayagraj's Sacred Ghats
Anticipation builds as preparations intensify for the MahaKumbh festival in Prayagraj, slated to commence on January 13. Officials have confirmed the construction of bathing ghats across a sprawling 12-kilometer stretch of the Sangam area.

Efforts to bolster cleaning, construction, and security have been accelerated, particularly ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's impending visit to the site. Lighting installations are underway at all ghats, ensuring a seamless experience for millions of expected devotees.

To accommodate the influx, seven concrete ghats now grace the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Improved amenities, including dedicated changing rooms for women, and distinct insignia at each ghat, have been introduced to streamline the congregation. Additionally, watch towers and water barricades have been erected to manage the anticipated crowds safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

