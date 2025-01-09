Entertainment News: From Royal Grief to Rising Stars and Industry Shifts
The latest in entertainment features Duchess Meghan's grief over her dog's death, Disney's Linabell capturing hearts in China, new rising stars in BAFTA, Jennifer Lopez's heartfelt role, Discovery+'s price increase, Paramount and Comcast's renewed deal, and tributes for late folk singer Peter Yarrow.
Duchess Meghan of Sussex opened up about her emotional turmoil following the passing of her rescue dog, Guy. The beagle was adopted by Meghan during her time in Canada before she wed Prince Harry.
In China, Disney's character Linabell continues to win over fans, exemplifying the emotional economy with her popularity at Shanghai Disneyland, where fans like Ida Jia bring custom gifts for the character.
The entertainment world also sees Marisa Abela and other newcomers nominated for BAFTA Rising Star awards, while Jennifer Lopez bonds with the real-life mother she portrayed in the film 'Unstoppable'.
