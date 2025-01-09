India's Global Voice: From Heritage to the G20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's increasing international standing during his address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. Emphasizing the country's rich cultural heritage and democratic traditions, Modi asserted that the world is now attentive to India's voice, which speaks not just for itself but also for the Global South.

Highlighting the Indian diaspora's significance, Modi acknowledged their contributions to India's independence and urged them to continue aiding the nation's development aims for 2047. He called the diaspora India's ambassadors, reiterating the country's commitment to supporting them during crises worldwide.

Modi also pointed to the youthful and skilled workforce in India, with a focus on ensuring that those who go abroad do so equipped with necessary skills. He mentioned the G20 meetings held across India as an effort to showcase the nation's diversity, reinforcing that diversity is a lived experience in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)