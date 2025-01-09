India's Global Voice: From Heritage to the G20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing global influence through its cultural heritage and democratic values. Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, he highlighted the role of the Indian diaspora in shaping the nation's future and emphasized the demand for skilled Indian youths worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's increasing international standing during his address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar. Emphasizing the country's rich cultural heritage and democratic traditions, Modi asserted that the world is now attentive to India's voice, which speaks not just for itself but also for the Global South.
Highlighting the Indian diaspora's significance, Modi acknowledged their contributions to India's independence and urged them to continue aiding the nation's development aims for 2047. He called the diaspora India's ambassadors, reiterating the country's commitment to supporting them during crises worldwide.
Modi also pointed to the youthful and skilled workforce in India, with a focus on ensuring that those who go abroad do so equipped with necessary skills. He mentioned the G20 meetings held across India as an effort to showcase the nation's diversity, reinforcing that diversity is a lived experience in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Modi
- heritage
- diaspora
- democracy
- Global South
- skilled workforce
- G20
- diversity
- Buddha
ALSO READ
Unveiling Democracy: ECI Releases World's Largest Electoral Dataset
Fighting for Democracy: Congress Vows Respect for Ambedkar Amid Political Turmoil
Simultaneous Elections Controversy: A Threat to Democracy?
Akhilesh Yadav: BJP's Threat to Democracy and Economy
Carter's Legacy: Champion of Global Democracy