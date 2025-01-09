Tech-Savvy Safety: 'Khoya-Paya Kendra' Ensures Secure Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department is stepping up its efforts to ensure the safety of millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela by introducing digital 'Khoya-Paya Kendra' across the venue.

Each center is equipped with cutting-edge facilities such as waiting rooms, medical areas, and refreshment zones specifically designed to assist women and children. The integration of 55-inch LED screens and public address systems ensures real-time updates on missing persons and items.

Aided by modern communication networks, these centers will efficiently assist pilgrims by digitally recording lost and found information, broadcasting essential updates via social media, and operating a model hub to accommodate crowds during peak festival days.

