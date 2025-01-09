Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: A Stampede's Aftermath

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, inspected the site of a deadly stampede that killed six devotees and injured 40 others near the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. The disaster occurred as pilgrims vied for darshan tickets, prompting questions about crowd management.

  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of a tragic stampede that claimed six lives and injured dozens more in Tirupati. The incident took place during a rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets near the renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Hundreds of devotees had gathered from across the nation for the 10-day event, leading to dangerous overcrowding at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School. The stampede resulted as devotees eagerly awaited their chance to participate in the religious ceremony.

Accompanied by ministers, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials, and others, Naidu assessed the emergency measures implemented to manage the influx of pilgrims. He demanded accountability from TTD's joint executive officer over the tragedy, and plans to visit the injured at local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

