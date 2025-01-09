Tragedy at Tirupati: A Stampede's Aftermath

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of a tragic stampede that claimed six lives and injured dozens more in Tirupati. The incident took place during a rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets near the renowned Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Hundreds of devotees had gathered from across the nation for the 10-day event, leading to dangerous overcrowding at Bairagi Patteda near MGM School. The stampede resulted as devotees eagerly awaited their chance to participate in the religious ceremony.

Accompanied by ministers, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials, and others, Naidu assessed the emergency measures implemented to manage the influx of pilgrims. He demanded accountability from TTD's joint executive officer over the tragedy, and plans to visit the injured at local hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)