India Unveils Its First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: A Marvel of Modern Engineering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Bridge, in Rameswaram. The bridge, a feat of modern engineering, links Rameswaram Island to the mainland. It features a vertical lift span for large ship passage and is designed to meet future transportation demands.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is poised to inaugurate the Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram, a milestone as the country's inaugural vertical lift sea bridge, on April 6. This development is set to enhance transportation between Rameswaram Island and mainland India.
This engineering marvel, constructed at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, extends over 2.08 km, with a design accommodating dual rail tracks for future needs. Notable for its vertical lift span, it enables seamless passage for large ships while maintaining uninterrupted train operations.
The Pamban Bridge bears significant cultural and historical importance, with connections to the Ramayana. Initially built in 1914, the former structure served for over a century before evolving into a more advanced version, capable of withstanding harsh marine conditions and seismic activity, thanks to rigorous planning and technology-driven solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
