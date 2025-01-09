Nora Fatehi Evacuates Los Angeles Amid Devastating Wildfires
Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi, in Los Angeles for a trip, was forced to evacuate the city due to severe wildfires ravaging California. Fatehi shared her evacuation experience on Instagram, emphasizing the urgency and severity of the situation. Many, including fellow actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, expressed gratitude to first responders.
- Country:
- India
Nora Fatehi, a prominent dancer and actor, recently found herself caught in the midst of the devastating wildfires sweeping across California. Fatehi, who was visiting Los Angeles, had to evacuate the area after receiving an urgent order amid the growing crisis.
Minutes before her departure, Fatehi shared her experience on Instagram, expressing disbelief at the situation's intensity. She quickly packed her belongings, hopeful of catching a scheduled flight while drawing attention to the precarious conditions faced by Los Angeles residents.
In a show of solidarity, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas acknowledged the valiant efforts of first responders battling the wildfires. With lives and homes at risk, the widespread destruction has affected thousands, including the famous faces of Hollywood residing in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-enabled pendants for cows to ensure safety and well-being
CWC expresses concern over attack on religious minorities in Bangladesh, urges Union govt to ensure their safety and wellbeing.
Moscow Airports Reopen After Safety Restrictions Lifted
RAF Warns Against Fraudulent Claims, Highlights Road Safety Measures
Flydubai Suspends Flights to Russian Airports Amid Safety Concerns