Malala Yousafzai to Highlight Girls' Education Challenges in Pakistan Visit

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will visit Pakistan for an international conference on girls’ education in Muslim communities. She will be a keynote speaker alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The event aims to address education challenges and will conclude with the signing of the 'Islamabad Declaration'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:14 IST
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to visit Pakistan this weekend as a keynote speaker at an international conference focusing on girls' education in Muslim communities. The conference, organized by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, will span two days, from January 11 to 12, according to The Express Tribune.

This marks Malala's third visit to Pakistan since her departure to Britain for life-saving treatment in October 2012 following a shooting by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) over her education campaign. Malala previously returned in October 2022 to visit her hometown for the first time since the incident.

The conference, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will facilitate discussions to find solutions for girls' education challenges. Highlights include a formal signing of the 'Islamabad Declaration', a collective commitment towards empowering girls in education within Muslim communities. The event will also address Afghanistan's ban on girls' education by the Taliban, stressing the shared commitment to reject such bans. Invitations have been extended to the Afghan Taliban government, yet their participation remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

