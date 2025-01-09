Lord Vitthal Idol to Grace Upvan Lake
Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the installation of a Lord Vitthal idol at Upvan Lake in Thane. The project will feature a 'maha aarti' on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Ensuring quality and safety, it marks a significant cultural addition to the city's prestigious lakeside area.
Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, revealed exciting plans on Thursday for the cultural enhancement of the Upvan Lake area in Thane city.
An idol of Lord Vitthal, a revered deity, is set to be installed along the lake's banks, promising a refreshing spiritual touch to the cityscape.
The minister emphasized that quality will be prioritized and safety measures strictly adhered to during the installation process. The event will also feature a grand 'maha aarti' on Ashadhi Ekadashi, drawing in devotees and locals alike.
