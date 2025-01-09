Left Menu

Lord Vitthal Idol to Grace Upvan Lake

Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced the installation of a Lord Vitthal idol at Upvan Lake in Thane. The project will feature a 'maha aarti' on Ashadhi Ekadashi. Ensuring quality and safety, it marks a significant cultural addition to the city's prestigious lakeside area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:16 IST
Pratap Sarnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, revealed exciting plans on Thursday for the cultural enhancement of the Upvan Lake area in Thane city.

An idol of Lord Vitthal, a revered deity, is set to be installed along the lake's banks, promising a refreshing spiritual touch to the cityscape.

The minister emphasized that quality will be prioritized and safety measures strictly adhered to during the installation process. The event will also feature a grand 'maha aarti' on Ashadhi Ekadashi, drawing in devotees and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

