Lord Vitthal Idol to Grace Upvan Lake

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, revealed exciting plans on Thursday for the cultural enhancement of the Upvan Lake area in Thane city.

An idol of Lord Vitthal, a revered deity, is set to be installed along the lake's banks, promising a refreshing spiritual touch to the cityscape.

The minister emphasized that quality will be prioritized and safety measures strictly adhered to during the installation process. The event will also feature a grand 'maha aarti' on Ashadhi Ekadashi, drawing in devotees and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)