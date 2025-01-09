Crystal Awards Honor Icons of Influence

At this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, legendary figures David Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg, and Riken Yamamoto will be honored with Crystal Awards. The awards, celebrating cultural achievement and innovation, will be presented at the summit's commencement on January 20 in the iconic Swiss ski resort.

These honors highlight achievements across sport, fashion, and architecture, recognizing efforts that advance community regeneration, gender equality, and children's rights. Clarifying their selection, the WEF announced that Beckham's commitment to children's advocacy, Furstenberg's dedication to women's rights, and Yamamoto's architectural impact are central to their accolades.

The annual event draws global leaders across business, culture, and civil society, spotlighting significant contributions to social and environmental progress. Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman of the World Arts Forum, traditionally presents these distinguished awards at each year's summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)