Left Menu

Crystal Awards Honor Icons of Influence

The World Economic Forum's Crystal Awards celebrate cultural leaders for their global contributions. This year's honorees include footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, and architect Riken Yamamoto, recognized for their work in advancing social, environmental, and creative progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:21 IST
Crystal Awards Honor Icons of Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, legendary figures David Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg, and Riken Yamamoto will be honored with Crystal Awards. The awards, celebrating cultural achievement and innovation, will be presented at the summit's commencement on January 20 in the iconic Swiss ski resort.

These honors highlight achievements across sport, fashion, and architecture, recognizing efforts that advance community regeneration, gender equality, and children's rights. Clarifying their selection, the WEF announced that Beckham's commitment to children's advocacy, Furstenberg's dedication to women's rights, and Yamamoto's architectural impact are central to their accolades.

The annual event draws global leaders across business, culture, and civil society, spotlighting significant contributions to social and environmental progress. Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman of the World Arts Forum, traditionally presents these distinguished awards at each year's summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025