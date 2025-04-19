Remembering Oklahoma City: Clinton's Emotional Return
Former President Bill Clinton revisits Oklahoma City to honor victims of the 1995 bombing with a keynote address. As a pivotal figure during the tragedy, Clinton's presence underscores the ongoing mission to educate about political violence and preserve the memories of those who perished.
Former President Bill Clinton is set to return to Oklahoma City on Saturday, thirty years after the devastating terrorist attack that shook the nation. The bombing, which occurred on April 19, 1995, and claimed 168 lives, remains the deadliest homegrown attack in US history.
Clinton was in office during the tragic event, and he is widely recognized for his leadership in comforting the victims and the entire nation in its aftermath. As part of his visit, he will deliver the keynote address at a remembrance ceremony near the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
Clinton has frequently revisited the memorial to deliver speeches and reflect on the profound impact of the event. The museum's leadership aims to educate future generations about the senselessness of political violence. Due to weather conditions, Saturday's ceremony will be held indoors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors
From Student Leader to Chief Minister: Rekha Gupta's Vision for Education Tourism
Global Education Conclave 2025: Catalyst for International Academic Synergy
West Bengal's Education Crisis: Supreme Court's Verdict Sparks Action
NSO Hosts Workshop on Comprehensive Modular Survey for Education in Jaipur