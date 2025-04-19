Remembering Oklahoma City: Clinton's Emotional Return

Former President Bill Clinton is set to return to Oklahoma City on Saturday, thirty years after the devastating terrorist attack that shook the nation. The bombing, which occurred on April 19, 1995, and claimed 168 lives, remains the deadliest homegrown attack in US history.

Clinton was in office during the tragic event, and he is widely recognized for his leadership in comforting the victims and the entire nation in its aftermath. As part of his visit, he will deliver the keynote address at a remembrance ceremony near the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.

Clinton has frequently revisited the memorial to deliver speeches and reflect on the profound impact of the event. The museum's leadership aims to educate future generations about the senselessness of political violence. Due to weather conditions, Saturday's ceremony will be held indoors.

