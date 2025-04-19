Left Menu

Teacher Suspended for Offering Liquor to Students in Viral Video

In Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, a government school teacher, Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, faces suspension after a video of him allegedly offering liquor to students went viral. The incident prompted district authorities to take stringent action, citing misconduct under MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:38 IST
Teacher Suspended for Offering Liquor to Students in Viral Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district has been suspended following the circulation of a video allegedly showing him offering liquor to students, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Friday, features Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, a teacher at the government primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block, engaging in the inappropriate conduct.

District collector Dilip Kumar Yadav initiated swift action by instructing district education officer OP Singh to suspend the teacher under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. The video shows the teacher encouraging boys to mix water with the drink, violating professional ethics and tarnishing the dignity of the teaching profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025