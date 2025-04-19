Teacher Suspended for Offering Liquor to Students in Viral Video

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district has been suspended following the circulation of a video allegedly showing him offering liquor to students, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Friday, features Lal Naveen Pratap Singh, a teacher at the government primary school in Khirhani village under Barwara block, engaging in the inappropriate conduct.

District collector Dilip Kumar Yadav initiated swift action by instructing district education officer OP Singh to suspend the teacher under the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. The video shows the teacher encouraging boys to mix water with the drink, violating professional ethics and tarnishing the dignity of the teaching profession.

