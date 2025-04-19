Left Menu

Justice for Saman Abbas: Court Upholds Life Sentences

An Italian appeals court upholds life sentences for a Pakistani couple convicted of murdering their daughter, Saman Abbas, in an honour killing case. The case highlights the brutal mistreatment of immigrant women in Italy defying family rules. The family was involved in her 2021 murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:32 IST
  • Italy

An Italian appeals court has affirmed life sentences for a Pakistani couple found guilty of murdering their daughter, Saman Abbas. The case, which has shocked the nation, centers on the brutal practice of honour killings, underscoring the dire consequences immigrant women face when opposing traditional family expectations.

Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old immigrant, was killed in a convoluted family plot after rejecting an arranged marriage. The appeals court in Bologna ruled that her parents, along with her cousins and uncle, participated in her murder. Her uncle received a 22-year prison sentence, a reduction from an earlier 14-year verdict.

Saman's disappearance in 2021 marked one of several high-profile cases spotlighting the violence against immigrant women who defy familial dictates. Her case resulted in heightened awareness and legal actions, including a religious ruling against forced marriages by Italy's Islamic union. Her death has become a symbol of the struggle against honour-based violence.

