Adani Group and ISKCON Unite for Maha Kumbh Mela Mahaprasad Seva
The Adani Group and ISKCON are collaborating to provide meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva will serve 50 lakh devotees from January 13 to February 26. Chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami to express gratitude for ISKCON's role in this initiative.
Highlighting corporate social responsibility, the Adani Group teams up with ISKCON to serve food to devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This initiative, known as Mahaprasad Seva, runs from January 13 to February 26.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met with Guru Prasad Swami, leading ISKCON's Governing Body Commission, to express appreciation for their efforts in feeding 50 lakh devotees. Adani emphasized the sacredness of the Kumbh and the spirit of 'seva' or selfless service.
The collaboration will see meals prepared in two kitchens and distributed at 40 locations across the event area. Volunteers, including specially-arranged golf carts for vulnerable groups, facilitate the operation. Five lakh copies of 'Geeta Saar' will be disseminated among attendees.
