President Murmu Graces Odisha for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha on Thursday, marking her presence at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. Her two-day visit has garnered much anticipation as she graces the closing ceremony of the event.

Landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 5:35 PM, she was warmly received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries. The president was escorted amid tight security with eager crowds lining the streets to greet her along with cultural performances adding vibrancy to the welcome.

According to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 distinguished diaspora members at the valedictory session on Friday. She is also set to deliver a keynote address and explore exhibitions at Janata Maidan, further cementing her visit's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)