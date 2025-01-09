Left Menu

Wim Wenders: A Cinematic Journey Through India

Renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders embarks on his first trip to India for a career retrospective featuring 18 of his notable films. Hosted by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Goethe-Institut, the tour spans several cities, offering an opportunity for audiences and film students to engage with the legendary director.

Renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders is set to visit India for the first time to partake in a career retrospective tour. Organized by the Film Heritage Foundation alongside the Wim Wenders Stiftung, and supported by Goethe-Institut Mumbai, the event spans February 5 to 23, covering five major Indian cities.

The retrospective tour aims to celebrate Wenders' illustrious career, showcasing 18 films that span over five decades. Known for his improvisational style, Wenders plans to explore India's diverse landscapes to gather inspiration for future projects during his visit.

In every city, Wenders will engage with audiences, participate in Q&A sessions, and interact with local filmmakers and students. The tour is not only a celebration of his work but also an opportunity for Indian cinephiles to witness beautifully restored films of a master cinematographer.

