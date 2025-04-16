BJP Criticizes West Bengal's Handling of Communal Violence
The BJP accused West Bengal's police of allowing attacks on Hindus, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance. The violence followed protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to displacement in Murshidabad. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed Banerjee prioritizes vote bank politics over public safety.
The BJP accused the West Bengal government on Wednesday of permitting targeted violence against Hindus while condemning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The accusation comes amidst unrest following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has led to riots and migration in Murshidabad district.
BJP leader Ravi Shankara Prasad questioned Banerjee's indifference to human values, criticizing the police for giving rioters free rein. He indicated victims fear further attacks once the central security forces, deployed per the Calcutta High Court's directions, withdraw from the area.
Prasad condemned Banerjee's alleged vote bank politics and cited her slogan 'Maa, Mati, Manush' to underscore her perceived lack of concern for people. He hinted that the current situation signals the end of her government's tenure, asserting the BJP's commitment to continue advocating for the populace.
