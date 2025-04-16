Left Menu

BJP Criticizes West Bengal's Handling of Communal Violence

The BJP accused West Bengal's police of allowing attacks on Hindus, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance. The violence followed protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, leading to displacement in Murshidabad. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed Banerjee prioritizes vote bank politics over public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:55 IST
BJP Criticizes West Bengal's Handling of Communal Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP accused the West Bengal government on Wednesday of permitting targeted violence against Hindus while condemning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The accusation comes amidst unrest following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has led to riots and migration in Murshidabad district.

BJP leader Ravi Shankara Prasad questioned Banerjee's indifference to human values, criticizing the police for giving rioters free rein. He indicated victims fear further attacks once the central security forces, deployed per the Calcutta High Court's directions, withdraw from the area.

Prasad condemned Banerjee's alleged vote bank politics and cited her slogan 'Maa, Mati, Manush' to underscore her perceived lack of concern for people. He hinted that the current situation signals the end of her government's tenure, asserting the BJP's commitment to continue advocating for the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025