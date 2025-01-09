Revving Up Centennial Celebrations: Raymond 100 Autofest

Gautam Hari Singhania's Super Car Club Garage is set to host a three-day automobile event, the Raymond 100 Autofest, in Thane. The celebration features over 500 super cars and bikes, including the iconic Audi 100 of former cricketer Ravi Shastri, a trophy he won during the Benson & Hedges World Championship of cricket in 1985.

The event commences Friday, marking the Raymond Group's centennial, showcasing rare engineering marvels and highlighting India's evolving automotive culture. A blend of heritage and innovation will be on display, attracting global racing legends such as Mika Häkkinen, Narain Karthikeyan, and veteran Gaurav Gill to the event.

SCCG's highlight will be the restored third-generation Audi 100, described as a 'national asset' by Shastri after its restoration by Gautam Singhania, Raymond Group's Chairman. Not only an automotive showcase, the festival is a tribute to passion, excellence, and innovative spirit in the automotive world, aligning with Raymond Group's 100-year legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)