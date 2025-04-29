Left Menu

Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record Smash Stuns IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricketer, stunned spectators with a record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket victory. His remarkable performance drew praise from coach Vikram Rathour, setting a promising path in Indian cricket for the young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:01 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo: @rajasthanroyals/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years old, etched his name into IPL history with a spectacular century that dismantled the Gujarat Titans' defense. Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded the youngster for his exceptional performance, suggesting a bright future in Indian cricket if he continues his hard work.

Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 101 off just 35 balls, ending Rajasthan Royal's losing streak with an eight-wicket victory. His explosive innings included a towering 90m six in the opening over, leaving spectators and players like Mohammed Siraj in awe of his natural ability and unorthodox technique.

As the youngest player to score a T20 century, Suryavanshi impressed head coach Rahul Dravid. Despite the dismissal by Prasidh Krishna's yorker, Suryavanshi's innings left a lasting impact, securing his status as a rising star in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

