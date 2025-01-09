Grand Celebrations Mark First Anniversary of Ram Lalla Idol Consecration

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is gearing up for a grand celebration, marking the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration. Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the festivities will include both invited VIPs and common people who missed last year's historic event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will open the ceremonies with the 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla. On January 11, Ram Lalla will be dressed in a special 'Pitambari' attire made with gold and silver threads, sourced from Delhi.

The celebration will host up to 5,000 people at the Angad Teela site, offering cultural performances, rituals, and Ram Katha sessions. The event aims to provide a spiritual experience, with attendees encouraged to participate in the vibrant three-day festival.

