Left Menu

Grand Celebrations Mark First Anniversary of Ram Lalla Idol Consecration

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration from January 11-13. The event will feature cultural performances, rituals, and discourses, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath leading the ceremonies. Common people and invited VIPs will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:19 IST
Grand Celebrations Mark First Anniversary of Ram Lalla Idol Consecration
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is gearing up for a grand celebration, marking the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration. Scheduled from January 11 to 13, the festivities will include both invited VIPs and common people who missed last year's historic event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will open the ceremonies with the 'Abhishek' of Ram Lalla. On January 11, Ram Lalla will be dressed in a special 'Pitambari' attire made with gold and silver threads, sourced from Delhi.

The celebration will host up to 5,000 people at the Angad Teela site, offering cultural performances, rituals, and Ram Katha sessions. The event aims to provide a spiritual experience, with attendees encouraged to participate in the vibrant three-day festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025