Supreme Court Grants Relief to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday provided interim relief for Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing Telangana police not to take aggressive actions against him in an alleged assault case involving a journalist.

A judicial bench, including Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, reached the decision following actor Babu's appeal against a Telangana High Court order that denied his anticipatory bail request.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the actor, stated the incident was a misunderstanding that escalated during a dispute with his son, emphasizing Babu's readiness to apologize and compensate the injured journalist.

