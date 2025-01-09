Supreme Court Grants Relief to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Assault Case
The Supreme Court granted interim relief to Telugu actor Mohan Babu, preventing Telangana police from taking coercive action against him. The actor was involved in an alleged assault on a journalist during a family dispute. Babu expressed willingness to publicly apologize and compensate the journalist.
The Supreme Court on Thursday provided interim relief for Telugu actor Mohan Babu, directing Telangana police not to take aggressive actions against him in an alleged assault case involving a journalist.
A judicial bench, including Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, reached the decision following actor Babu's appeal against a Telangana High Court order that denied his anticipatory bail request.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the actor, stated the incident was a misunderstanding that escalated during a dispute with his son, emphasizing Babu's readiness to apologize and compensate the injured journalist.
