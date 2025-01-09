Left Menu

Farewell to a Music Maestro: P Jayachandran's Legacy

P Jayachandran, an acclaimed playback singer renowned for recording over 16,000 songs across various Indian languages, passed away at 80. He succumbed to his illness on Thursday at a private hospital. Jayachandran's remarkable contribution to Indian music earned him numerous accolades, including the J C Daniel Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

P Jayachandran, a legendary playback singer celebrated for recording over 16,000 songs in major Indian languages, has died at the age of 80.

The singer passed away on Thursday evening in a private hospital, as confirmed by hospital sources.

Jayachandran, whose contributions to Indian music garnered multiple awards, was also a recipient of the coveted J C Daniel Award by the Kerala government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

