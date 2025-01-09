Farewell to a Music Maestro: P Jayachandran's Legacy
P Jayachandran, an acclaimed playback singer renowned for recording over 16,000 songs across various Indian languages, passed away at 80. He succumbed to his illness on Thursday at a private hospital. Jayachandran's remarkable contribution to Indian music earned him numerous accolades, including the J C Daniel Award.
P Jayachandran, a legendary playback singer celebrated for recording over 16,000 songs in major Indian languages, has died at the age of 80.
The singer passed away on Thursday evening in a private hospital, as confirmed by hospital sources.
Jayachandran, whose contributions to Indian music garnered multiple awards, was also a recipient of the coveted J C Daniel Award by the Kerala government.
