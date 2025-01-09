Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will boost the economy by Rs 2 lakh crore. With innovations like a Digital Experience Centre, the event aims to blend spirituality with modern technology. Security measures have been enhanced for efficient management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:52 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed that the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled for 2025, will significantly bolster the economy by an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore.

Addressing the media, Adityanath said the event will attract more than 40 crore devotees. He attributed previous challenges to inefficient past governments and highlighted efforts to enhance the festival's prestige and inject modernity into its cultural fabric.

Emphasizing the spiritual and economic impact of the Mela, he inaugurated the new Digital Media Centre, which showcases the event's grandeur through technologies like virtual reality and holograms, while underscoring the enhanced security measures deployed for effective management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025