Maha Kumbh 2025: A Confluence of Faith and Economy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj will boost the economy by Rs 2 lakh crore. With innovations like a Digital Experience Centre, the event aims to blend spirituality with modern technology. Security measures have been enhanced for efficient management.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed that the upcoming Maha Kumbh, scheduled for 2025, will significantly bolster the economy by an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore.
Addressing the media, Adityanath said the event will attract more than 40 crore devotees. He attributed previous challenges to inefficient past governments and highlighted efforts to enhance the festival's prestige and inject modernity into its cultural fabric.
Emphasizing the spiritual and economic impact of the Mela, he inaugurated the new Digital Media Centre, which showcases the event's grandeur through technologies like virtual reality and holograms, while underscoring the enhanced security measures deployed for effective management.
