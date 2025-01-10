Left Menu

José Mujica's Last Journey: A Farewell to Politics and Life

Former Uruguayan President José Mujica announced that his cancer has metastasized, prompting him to stop treatment. Mujica, a leftist icon, is renowned for transforming Uruguay and living a humble lifestyle. At 89, he plans to spend his final days on his farm, reflecting on life.

Updated: 10-01-2025 00:43 IST
Uruguay's iconic former president, José Mujica, revealed on Thursday that his cancer has spread to his liver, leading him to cease further treatment. In an emotional interview with Busqueda, a Uruguayan news magazine, he admitted, 'Honestly, I am dying,' while expressing a desire for privacy in his final days.

During his presidency from 2010 to 2015, Mujica became a symbol of progressive change by implementing liberal policies such as legalizing abortion, same-sex marriage, and recreational marijuana. Known affectionately as 'Pepe,' Mujica captured global attention with his humble lifestyle and charitable donations.

Despite stepping away from politics in 2020, Mujica remains a formidable presence within the Broad Front coalition. He now wishes to devote his remaining time to farming and bidding farewell to his compatriots, emphasizing life's transient nature through his philosophical reflections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

