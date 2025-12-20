Stefanik Steps Away from Politics: Prioritizing Family Over Governor Bid
U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik is stepping away from her political career, including her bid for New York governor, to focus on her family. This decision comes amid a challenging political landscape and personal considerations, marking the end of her 12-year tenure in Congress at the end of her current term.
Elise Stefanik, a key Republican figure and staunch Trump supporter, announced her withdrawal from politics, including her newly launched campaign for New York governor. The move underscores her desire to prioritize her family life over her political career.
Having served in Congress since 2014, Stefanik cited her role as a mother as the primary reason for stepping back, emphasizing the importance of focusing on her son's upbringing. This decision halts her governorship ambitions and her congressional re-election plans as her term ends in January 2027.
Her announcement followed Bruce Blakeman's aggressive ad campaign in Florida targeting Trump supporters. Trump's commentary highlighted the difficulty of choosing between allies, and while Stefanik believed she could win, she preferred to avoid a prolonged Republican primary battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elise Stefanik
- politics
- New York
- governor
- Trump
- Republican
- congress
- withdrawal
- family
- 2027
ALSO READ
Mohammed Shami: Bengal's Trump Card in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Trump's Economic Pitch in North Carolina: A Prelude to 2026 Elections
Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Congress's Alka Lamba for Protest Escalation
Trump's Ballroom Ambition: A Historic Clash at the White House
Trump Negotiates Major Drug Price Cuts with Pharmaceutical Giants