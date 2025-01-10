Left Menu

Devastation in the Palisades: Hollywood's Iconic Neighborhood Reduced to Ashes

A catastrophic fire in the Palisades, Los Angeles, has destroyed homes worth billions, including those of several celebrities. With at least six dead and more than 360,000 evacuated, the fire has consumed over 28,000 acres. Firefighters struggle as the blaze spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire has swept through the Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, reducing luxury homes to ashes and claiming at least six lives. Known for being home to many celebrities, the area now lies in ruin, with properties worth billions destroyed.

The blaze, labeled the most catastrophic in Los Angeles history by President Joe Biden, has forced over 360,000 residents to evacuate. The fire poses immense challenges to firefighters, with high winds fanning the flames across 28,000 acres, leaving neighborhoods unrecognizable.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also canceled her global engagements to address the crisis. Among the many homes lost belong to stars like Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton. As Los Angeles gears up for the 2028 Olympics, this disaster casts a grim shadow over the city's future.

