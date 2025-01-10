Legends of the Game: PCB Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the induction of four former captains into its prestigious Hall of Fame for 2024. The cricketing legends Mushtaq Mohammad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Anwar have been celebrated for their contributions to Pakistan's cricket legacy.

Mushtaq Mohammad, who captained during the formative years of Pakistan cricket in the 1970s, expressed his immense honor at this recognition. Now settled in the UK, the 81-year-old recalls leading a team with notable players including Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas.

In contrast, Inzamam and Misbah led the team between 2004 and 2017, alongside other captains like Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan. Saeed Anwar, famed for his aggression as a left-handed opener, also captained Pakistan in a handful of matches, adding to his storied career.

(With inputs from agencies.)