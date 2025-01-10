Left Menu

Once Upon a Time in Bombay: An Artistic Tribute to the City's Evolution

The exhibition 'Once Upon a Time in Bombay' showcases artworks capturing Mumbai's transformation from seven islands to urban centre. Organised by DAG, it features works by renowned artists depicting the city's vibrant street life, colonial grandeur, and quiet beauty, reflecting Mumbai's rich history and spirit.

An art exhibition titled 'Once Upon a Time in Bombay' offers a fascinating look into the evolution of Mumbai from a group of seven islands into a bustling urban hub. Organized by DAG at the Mumbai Gallery Weekend, the display features artworks from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The collection captures various aspects of the city's dynamic street life and colonial architecture, offering a window into Mumbai's richly layered history. It features seminal pieces by artists such as AS Tendulkar and KH Ara, inviting viewers to reflect on the city's transformation.

CEO Ashish Anand describes the exhibition as a 'love letter' to Mumbai, highlighting the area's natural landscapes, architectural splendor, and vibrant street life. Among the exhibits is a 1923 lithograph map detailing Bombay's land reclamation history, underscoring the city's continual development and change.

