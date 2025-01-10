Once Upon a Time in Bombay: An Artistic Tribute to the City's Evolution

An art exhibition titled 'Once Upon a Time in Bombay' offers a fascinating look into the evolution of Mumbai from a group of seven islands into a bustling urban hub. Organized by DAG at the Mumbai Gallery Weekend, the display features artworks from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The collection captures various aspects of the city's dynamic street life and colonial architecture, offering a window into Mumbai's richly layered history. It features seminal pieces by artists such as AS Tendulkar and KH Ara, inviting viewers to reflect on the city's transformation.

CEO Ashish Anand describes the exhibition as a 'love letter' to Mumbai, highlighting the area's natural landscapes, architectural splendor, and vibrant street life. Among the exhibits is a 1923 lithograph map detailing Bombay's land reclamation history, underscoring the city's continual development and change.

