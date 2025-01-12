Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual and Cultural Extravaganza in Prayagraj

The Ministry of Tourism is enhancing the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj with better connectivity, luxury tents, and cultural showcases. Expected to attract over 40 crore devotees from around the world, this festival will highlight India's cultural and spiritual heritage and enhance global tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:46 IST
The Ministry of Tourism is gearing up to make the upcoming Maha Kumbh a landmark event, evident from its new initiatives aimed at boosting both domestic and international tourism. The iconic festival, set to run from January 13 to February 26, aims to draw over 40 crore devotees.

An 'Incredible India Pavillion' will highlight the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela. This space aims to provide an immersive experience to visitors, including foreign tourists, researchers, and photographers, while offering curated tour packages and luxury accommodations.

With Alliance Air enhancing air connectivity from key cities to Prayagraj, the initiative ensures seamless travel for attendees. Special social media campaigns and toll-free tourist infolines add to the efforts, highlighting the Maha Kumbh's grandeur and Prayagraj's role as a significant spiritual destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

