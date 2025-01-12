Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat: From Underdog Actor to Breakout Star with 'Paatal Lok'

Jaideep Ahlawat witnessed a significant transformation in his career post 'Paatal Lok', aired in 2020. The series made him a household name, leading to numerous roles. Despite the physical challenges, Ahlawat is poised for 'Paatal Lok 2' and other projects. Notable figures like Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan praised his performance.

Updated: 12-01-2025 15:08 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat's career took a meteoric turn following the success of 'Paatal Lok', which premiered on May 15, 2020. Known for his consistent performances in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Raazi', Ahlawat became a household name with his role as Hathiram Chaudhary.

The impact of 'Paatal Lok' was undeniable, earning praise from industry stalwarts Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan. The series not only expanded Ahlawat's acting credentials but also brought him multiple opportunities despite the challenges posed by physical transformations required for his roles.

The eagerly anticipated 'Paatal Lok 2' is set for a January 17 release on Prime Video. Ahlawat continues to develop his craft, balancing a hectic shooting schedule with projects including 'The Family Man' Season 3 and the neo-noir thriller 'Jewel Thief'.

