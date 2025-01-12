Golden Jubilee of Cricketing Glory: Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Celebration

The grand celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium commenced with legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar opening the event on Sunday, according to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Acclaimed cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Dilip Vengsarkar are slated to participate in the main event on January 19, alongside former captains Ravi Shastri and others. These celebrations will honor both the history of the stadium and the legacy it has carved in Indian cricket.

A coffee table book launch and the release of a commemorative postal stamp are planned, coupled with a tribute to the groundsmen and players of the Mumbai team who competed in the inaugural match at the stadium in 1974.

(With inputs from agencies.)