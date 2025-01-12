Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Cinematic Dive into India's Tumultuous Era

Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' during the Maharashtra BJP convention. The film, directed by Ranaut, portrays the Emergency era under Indira Gandhi and its impact on Indian politics. It stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and others, and will hit theatres on January 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:33 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'Emergency,' during the Maharashtra BJP convention held in Shirdi. The minister's comments came after a special screening organized by Ranaut in Nagpur.

Gadkari described the film as a poignant depiction of the Emergency period, highlighting the challenges faced by political workers, many of whom were imprisoned and subjected to severe hardships. He emphasized the resilience demonstrated by the Jan Sangh during this tumultuous time.

The film, directed, produced, and written by BJP MP Ranaut, features a notable cast including Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade. Set for a January 17 release, 'Emergency' explores the critical 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

