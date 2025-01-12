Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Cinematic Dive into India's Tumultuous Era

Union minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'Emergency,' during the Maharashtra BJP convention held in Shirdi. The minister's comments came after a special screening organized by Ranaut in Nagpur.

Gadkari described the film as a poignant depiction of the Emergency period, highlighting the challenges faced by political workers, many of whom were imprisoned and subjected to severe hardships. He emphasized the resilience demonstrated by the Jan Sangh during this tumultuous time.

The film, directed, produced, and written by BJP MP Ranaut, features a notable cast including Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade. Set for a January 17 release, 'Emergency' explores the critical 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure.

