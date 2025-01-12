Left Menu

Farewell to Gandhimathi: The Temple's Cherished Elephant

Gandhimathi, a 56-year-old elephant integral to the Sri Nellaiyappar temple's festivals, passed away due to age-related illness. The elephant, donated by a philanthropist in 1985, had been ill for a month, losing strength and encountering health complications, prompting a tearful farewell from temple staff and devotees.

Updated: 12-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:50 IST
Gandhimathi, the beloved 56-year-old elephant of the renowned Sri Nellaiyappar temple, has passed away following age-related health issues, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The elephant, gifted to the temple in 1985 by a generous donor, was a central figure during temple festivities. Sadly, for the past month, Gandhimathi's health declined significantly, leaving her unable to stand, which exacerbated her condition.

The temple community, including staff, devotees, and local residents, gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to the much-admired pachyderm as they mourned her loss.

