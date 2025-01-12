Farewell to Gandhimathi: The Temple's Cherished Elephant

Gandhimathi, the beloved 56-year-old elephant of the renowned Sri Nellaiyappar temple, has passed away following age-related health issues, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The elephant, gifted to the temple in 1985 by a generous donor, was a central figure during temple festivities. Sadly, for the past month, Gandhimathi's health declined significantly, leaving her unable to stand, which exacerbated her condition.

The temple community, including staff, devotees, and local residents, gathered to bid a heartfelt farewell to the much-admired pachyderm as they mourned her loss.

