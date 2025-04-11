Pedal Power: 100 Bicycles Donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

A philanthropic initiative by the Murugappa group has seen their TI Cycles of India division donate 100 bicycles to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the renowned custodian of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chennai.

On Thursday, representatives from the industrial group engaged in a ceremonial puja, performing age-old rituals to mark the significant donation of bicycles. The bicycles were officially handed over to Lokanatham, the Deputy Executive Officer of TTD, in a formal ceremony.

According to a press release issued by the temple body, the generous contribution was conducted in the sacred vicinity of the Srivari temple, reinforcing the ongoing relationship between industrial patrons and religious institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)