Left Menu

Youth to Converge at Maha Kumbh 2025: Embracing Vivekananda's Vision

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will host a Yuva Maha Kumbh, attracting youth nationwide to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's legacy. Led by Vivekananda Kendra, the event will feature workshops, meditations, and discussions inspired by Vivekananda's vision for India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 12-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 16:28 IST
Youth to Converge at Maha Kumbh 2025: Embracing Vivekananda's Vision
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to become a focal point for young Indians as the event hosts a 'Yuva Maha Kumbh.' This confluence aims to unite students and youth under the guiding principles of Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is marked as National Youth Day.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Vivekananda Kendra, an organization founded in 1972, which opened its UP chapter in Lucknow in 2006. With a mission of 'Man Making and Nation Building,' the Kendra seeks to inspire young minds by delving into the teachings and visionary ideas of Vivekananda.

Scheduled from January 20, this grand gathering at the Maha Kumbh will involve diverse participants including undergraduate and postgraduate students, teachers, and aspirants for competitive exams. Engaging sessions on Vivekananda's philosophies will be held, highlighting his last visit to Prayagraj and his profound influence on modern Indian thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025