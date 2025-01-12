Youth to Converge at Maha Kumbh 2025: Embracing Vivekananda's Vision

The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to become a focal point for young Indians as the event hosts a 'Yuva Maha Kumbh.' This confluence aims to unite students and youth under the guiding principles of Swami Vivekananda, whose birth anniversary is marked as National Youth Day.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Vivekananda Kendra, an organization founded in 1972, which opened its UP chapter in Lucknow in 2006. With a mission of 'Man Making and Nation Building,' the Kendra seeks to inspire young minds by delving into the teachings and visionary ideas of Vivekananda.

Scheduled from January 20, this grand gathering at the Maha Kumbh will involve diverse participants including undergraduate and postgraduate students, teachers, and aspirants for competitive exams. Engaging sessions on Vivekananda's philosophies will be held, highlighting his last visit to Prayagraj and his profound influence on modern Indian thought.

(With inputs from agencies.)