Left Menu

Celine Dion Takes Center Stage in 'Titanique' Musical

'Titanique', a musical centered on Celine Dion, opens in London's West End, offering a light-hearted take on the Titanic story with Dion’s music. Meanwhile, the UK government proposes new rules to regulate ticket reselling to tackle unfair pricing practices and protect fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:27 IST
Celine Dion Takes Center Stage in 'Titanique' Musical

The new musical 'Titanique' makes waves in London's West End by putting iconic singer Celine Dion at its heart. The show envisions an alternate reality where Dion not only survived the Titanic disaster but also revisits it through her repertoire of hits.

This production adds a whimsical layer to the tale of the ill-fated ocean liner that tragically sank in 1912, contrasting with previous more sombre adaptations.

In a separate development, the UK government announced plans to combat exploitative ticket reselling. The move aims to prevent scalpers from buying event tickets en masse, only to sell them at inflated prices. Proposed measures include capping resale prices and increasing accountability of resale platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025