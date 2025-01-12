Celine Dion Takes Center Stage in 'Titanique' Musical

The new musical 'Titanique' makes waves in London's West End by putting iconic singer Celine Dion at its heart. The show envisions an alternate reality where Dion not only survived the Titanic disaster but also revisits it through her repertoire of hits.

This production adds a whimsical layer to the tale of the ill-fated ocean liner that tragically sank in 1912, contrasting with previous more sombre adaptations.

In a separate development, the UK government announced plans to combat exploitative ticket reselling. The move aims to prevent scalpers from buying event tickets en masse, only to sell them at inflated prices. Proposed measures include capping resale prices and increasing accountability of resale platforms.

