Famous Actors Entangled in Legal Battle Over Hotel Demolition

In a legal tussle that has gripped the film industry, actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, along with their family members, face serious allegations. A case was booked against them following the demolition of a hotel property leased by a businessman in Hyderabad, according to local authorities on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Filmnagar Police Station on January 11, following directions from a local court. The allegations include criminal conspiracy and house trespass. These charges are part of a broader dispute regarding the lease of the property in Filmnagar dating back to 2014.

The complainant, already involved in another legal case related to an alleged attempt to bribe BRS MLAs, accused the Daggubati family of attempting unlawful eviction. Despite having an interim injunction order, he claims the accused illegally entered the premises and dismantled the hotel structure earlier this month. Investigations continue as the police dig deeper into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)