Kim Kardashian Calls for Fair Wages for Incarcerated Firefighters Amid California Wildfires

Amid the relentless wildfires ravaging California, reality TV celebrity Kim Kardashian has expressed her appreciation for the brave firefighters risking their lives to protect communities from the disastrous infernos. Significantly, Kardashian also demanded an increase in the pay for incarcerated firefighters, bringing awareness to their meager hourly wages since 1984.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian used her Instagram Stories to highlight that incarcerated firefighters have been earning just USD 1 per hour for nearly four decades. She emphasized that their wages haven't kept pace with inflation or the escalating severity of fires, and lamented a recent pay raise proposal to USD 5 an hour that was reportedly dismissed at the final moment.

The SKIMS founder further appealed to California Governor Gavin Newsom to adjust pay rates to reflect the risks these individuals undertake. She praised the formerly incarcerated firefighters from the CAL FIRE Ventura Training Center for their heroic efforts to safeguard her neighborhood. Thanks to anti-recidivism legislation, these individuals can now expunge their records and pursue lucrative career opportunities in firefighting post-incarceration.

